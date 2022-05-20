Previous
Fun at the Fair by g_meus
Fun at the Fair

A fun time at the Orleans Fun Fair. It was a little pricey to enter, but seeing my sons' smiles after the rides and winning a teddy bear was priceless.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
