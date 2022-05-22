Previous
Next
Back on the pitch by g_meus
142 / 365

Back on the pitch

In their first game of the season, they transferred their skills from the ice to the pitch, combining for a couple of goals each and showing no fear of the competition.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise