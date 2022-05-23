Sign up
143 / 365
Reconciliation monument
One of these monuments that you don't really get to encounter because of its location within a roundabout. But going through it does reveal a nice place to honour those you gave their lives for our ways of life.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
Garry Meus
@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
Views
3
365
NIKON D3S
23rd May 2022 2:01pm
