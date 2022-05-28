Previous
Next
Confirmation celebration by g_meus
148 / 365

Confirmation celebration

A beautiful morning celebration of a confirmation mass for a client.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise