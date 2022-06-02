Previous
Peace Lily by g_meus
153 / 365

Peace Lily

I'm always fascinated by this plant. From its communications skills when needed water to just how hardy it is. Maybe that's why there are five in the house too!
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
41% complete

