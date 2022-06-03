Previous
Night time view by g_meus
Night time view

Another hockey tournament weekend, and this time, we're in Kingston for the weekend. It should be a good one!
Garry Meus

I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
