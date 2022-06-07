Previous
Woodworking by g_meus
158 / 365

Woodworking

A friend of mine made this sign for me as a keepsake for my love for motorcycles: especially the brand of Victory. It is now hanging in the garage.
Garry Meus

I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
