Keeper practice by g_meus
165 / 365

Keeper practice

Seeing kids taking advantage of goalie practice is pretty awesome. They just seems to enjoy every bit of making a stop happen.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
45% complete

