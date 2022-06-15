Previous
Changing of the Guard by g_meus
Changing of the Guard

One of the most iconic moments of the day that I truly enjoy of living in a capital city.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Garry Meus

I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
