Previous
Next
He shoots to score by g_meus
169 / 365

He shoots to score

I had the opportunity to cover a soccer festival today for the local soccer club. It was exciting and the pace was furious. And although this was the only goal of the game, the determination leading to this shot was amazing.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise