School outing: Amusement Park return
After spending their entire school day at an amusement park, those smiles made it so they simply couldn't stop talking about their day. Loved their joy upon their return.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Garry Meus
@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
