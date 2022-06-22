Previous
School outing: Amusement Park return by g_meus
School outing: Amusement Park return

After spending their entire school day at an amusement park, those smiles made it so they simply couldn't stop talking about their day. Loved their joy upon their return.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
