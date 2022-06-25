Previous
He Scores by g_meus
He Scores

One of the most difficult shots I've had to really work at: taking it from behind the net and capturing the player scoring. It was tough and had some failed attempts for sure before getting this one to work for me.
Garry Meus

I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
48% complete

