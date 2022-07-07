Previous
Soccer Team Mascot by g_meus
188 / 365

Soccer Team Mascot

It was apparent that this little buddy was the heart and soul of the team during practice tonight.
7th July 2022

Garry Meus

Walks @ 7 ace
Looks to be paying close attention to you and your camera
July 8th, 2022  
