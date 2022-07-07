Sign up
188 / 365
Soccer Team Mascot
It was apparent that this little buddy was the heart and soul of the team during practice tonight.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Garry Meus
@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
188
photos
6
followers
10
following
51% complete
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Views
9
1
365
NIKON D3S
7th July 2022 7:59pm
Walks @ 7
ace
Looks to be paying close attention to you and your camera
July 8th, 2022
