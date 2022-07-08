Previous
Humanity Unveiling
Humanity Unveiling

One of my work perks is the fact of never knowing who will show up for certain events. And when the Prime Minister shows up for closing remarks on an art piece unveiling, it makes for a good day.
Garry Meus

