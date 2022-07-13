Previous
Droplet by g_meus
194 / 365

Droplet

It's awesome to see these bloom and the effect that a slight rain has on them.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
53% complete

View this month »

