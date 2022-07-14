Previous
Next
Futbol is Life by g_meus
195 / 365

Futbol is Life

Just fitting a Ted Lasso quote within this collection.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Perfect
July 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise