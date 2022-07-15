Previous
Humanity by g_meus
196 / 365

Humanity

Last week, I took the unveiling images of this art piece. But I wanted to see it lit at night for the full effect. And it's a beauty!
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
53% complete

