Inside the Iceberg by g_meus
209 / 365

Inside the Iceberg

This art piece by William Lishman is next to the Canadian Museum of Nature in downtown Ottawa. An intricate stainless steel art piece evoking the massiveness and coldness of an iceberg.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Garry Meus

I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
