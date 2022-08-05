Previous
Showing the Way by g_meus
Showing the Way

One of the instructors from the camp session showing the skaters his expectations with the drill.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
