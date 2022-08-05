Sign up
217 / 365
Showing the Way
One of the instructors from the camp session showing the skaters his expectations with the drill.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Garry Meus
@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
Views
1
Camera
NIKON D3S
Taken
5th August 2022 4:04pm
