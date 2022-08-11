Sign up
223 / 365
The Notch
It was a very interesting experience driving through this area of Stowe. And although really tights, the movement through the area was also admirable for the timing with which vehicles passed each other.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Garry Meus
@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
223
photos
6
followers
10
following
61% complete
View this month »
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3S
Taken
11th August 2022 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
