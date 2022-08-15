Previous
Path through the Woods by g_meus
227 / 365

Path through the Woods

Narrow path walk while blinded by the light.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
62% complete

