Previous
Next
Getting Ready by g_meus
229 / 365

Getting Ready

With only 10 days before tryouts, some last development sessions with the head coach should be a good tune up.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise