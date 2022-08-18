Previous
Ready to Attack by g_meus
Ready to Attack

These last moments of development before next week's tryouts are pretty intense. And my sons are roaring through with vehement force with an intense focus on making the team...no matter who stands in their way.
Garry Meus

