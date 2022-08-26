Previous
Next
Creamy Mac & Cheese by g_meus
238 / 365

Creamy Mac & Cheese

Hard to photograph food in monochrome, but this one seems to work pretty well.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise