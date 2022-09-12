Previous
Back to Hockey by g_meus
255 / 365

Back to Hockey

First exhibition game of the new season, and looking sharp too!
12th September 2022

Garry Meus

I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
69% complete

