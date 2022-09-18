Previous
Blooming Onion by g_meus
261 / 365

Blooming Onion

This treat was actually super tasty at the Ribfest & Poutine Fest today. In fact, surprisingly tasty and delicious.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
71% complete

View this month »

