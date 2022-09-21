Previous
Next
Apparently, Fall is already here! by g_meus
264 / 365

Apparently, Fall is already here!

I don't think I was expecting to be this surprised, but I was at the sight of the various colours and the amount of leaves on the ground already. I guess Fall crept up without anyone paying attention.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise