Canal in the Afternoon by g_meus
279 / 365

Canal in the Afternoon

Finishing up a days work with a walk across the Rideau Canal.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
