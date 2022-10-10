Previous
Locks for Love by g_meus
Locks for Love

On the pedestrian bridge leading to the University of Ottawa campus, these locks symbolize love and those that remember their special crossing over the Rideau Canal.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
