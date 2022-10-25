Previous
Stanley Cup Demonstration by g_meus
Stanley Cup Demonstration

Fair wages march were on hand today during lunchtime, with a segment of the march passing on Sparks Street, right next t the Stanley Cup art piece.
25th October 2022

Garry Meus

