Far Far Away Game by g_meus
302 / 365

Far Far Away Game

Traveling two and a half hours for a single regular season game proved to be pretty exhausting, but well worth it to come out of there with a win.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
83% complete

View this month

Photo Details

