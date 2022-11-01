Previous
Next
Terry Fox on Parliament Hill by g_meus
305 / 365

Terry Fox on Parliament Hill

On a lunch break walk around the downtown area, one of my favourite monuments on display in front of Parliament Hill.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise