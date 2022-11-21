Previous
Next
Sponsor gratitude by g_meus
325 / 365

Sponsor gratitude

Designed this banner for our hockey team to display our gratitude for our sponsors. Truly cool to see it standing tall at every game.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise