Princess Louise in Full Force by g_meus
334 / 365

Princess Louise in Full Force

As the rain fell non stop during the entire day, the flow of water at Princess Louise was amazing and captivating.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
