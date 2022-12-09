Previous
Next
Entering the Zone by g_meus
341 / 365

Entering the Zone

The intensity with which my sons play the game is awesome. And being at the right place to witness their intensity makes for great captures
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise