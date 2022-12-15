Previous
Old Barn by g_meus
349 / 365

Old Barn

I just love the detail of this structure. And even with it looking so dated, it simply bleeds character.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
95% complete

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I definitely agree
December 16th, 2022  
