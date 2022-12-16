Previous
Snowy Friday by g_meus
350 / 365

Snowy Friday

After a full day of shoveling the heavy stuff, this was a precious moment of just admiring the snow-filled ornaments in the front yard covered in snow.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

