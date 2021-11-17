Previous
DSC_0335 by gabrielledieno
6 / 365

DSC_0335

i chose this subject for the shape of the metal. I liked the lighting and shadows. The mood i get from this is a bit creepy and just dark.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Gabrielle Dieno

@gabrielledieno
Photo Details

