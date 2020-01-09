Previous
Lamp by gaf005
Lamp

A wonderful glow and an unique switch make this a most intriguing lamp. The two balls inside the wooden frame have embedded magnets and by attracting one another they trigger the switch.
9th January 2020

Helen Jane
It is intriguing indeed and has its own beauty. Makes a great abstract style photo.
January 9th, 2020  
