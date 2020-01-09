Sign up
Lamp
A wonderful glow and an unique switch make this a most intriguing lamp. The two balls inside the wooden frame have embedded magnets and by attracting one another they trigger the switch.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
George
ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
Helen Jane
ace
It is intriguing indeed and has its own beauty. Makes a great abstract style photo.
January 9th, 2020
