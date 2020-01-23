Sign up
Photo 686
Newborn
This tiny beautifully pristine early glimpse of spring was half-hidden in a hedgerow as I walked past this morning.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
George
ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
23rd January 2020 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kerri Michaels
ace
very pretty
January 23rd, 2020
