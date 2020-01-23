Previous
Next
Newborn by gaf005
Photo 686

Newborn

This tiny beautifully pristine early glimpse of spring was half-hidden in a hedgerow as I walked past this morning.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

George

ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
very pretty
January 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise