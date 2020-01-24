Previous
Next
2020 01 24 Twisty Thing by gaf005
Photo 687

2020 01 24 Twisty Thing

Another discovery on my morning walk, hanging down at the side of a wall. Nature's twists and turns.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

George

ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glenda
Simplistic and very appealing. Well done
January 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise