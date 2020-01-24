Sign up
Photo 687
2020 01 24 Twisty Thing
Another discovery on my morning walk, hanging down at the side of a wall. Nature's twists and turns.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
George
ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
687
photos
35
followers
37
following
188% complete
Glenda
Simplistic and very appealing. Well done
January 24th, 2020
