Photo 692
Trapped
Taking a break in a long journey at a motorway service station I came across this tiny feather caught on tree lichen.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
0
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
692
photos
35
followers
37
following
189% complete
View this month »
692
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
29th January 2020 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
