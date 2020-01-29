Previous
Next
Trapped by gaf005
Photo 692

Trapped

Taking a break in a long journey at a motorway service station I came across this tiny feather caught on tree lichen.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

George

ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise