Previous
Next
Penny... by gaf005
Photo 711

Penny...

...is a beautiful, friendly, 13 year old Shire Horse, a recent addition to Middle Farm near Lewes, which we visited today with my family, including two young grandsons, for my 66th birthday.
Those eyes!
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

George

ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise