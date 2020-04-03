Sign up
Photo 757
Delicate Duo
These delightful flowers graced a garden we were passing on our afternoon walk. Such elegant beauty!
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
George
ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
3rd April 2020 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
FBailey
ace
Very nice!
April 3rd, 2020
