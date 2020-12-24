Previous
Sanskrit by gaf005
Photo 1022

Sanskrit

I have always enjoyed 'dead' languages but my attempt to learn Sanskrit many years ago was a failure. I still have the book and the pen so perhaps if there is another Lockdown.....
24th December 2020

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.


Patricia McPhail ace
Good luck - that looks hard! The pen looks beautiful though.... One of my courses 7 years ago was deciphering Old Scots - I had such fun with it even though at times it was near impossible to figure out!
December 24th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Like your composition and the old fashion inkt pen.
December 24th, 2020  
