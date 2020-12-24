Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1022
Sanskrit
I have always enjoyed 'dead' languages but my attempt to learn Sanskrit many years ago was a failure. I still have the book and the pen so perhaps if there is another Lockdown.....
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
2
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1022
photos
53
followers
64
following
280% complete
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
2
2
365
Canon EOS 77D
24th December 2020 11:18pm
Patricia McPhail
ace
Good luck - that looks hard! The pen looks beautiful though.... One of my courses 7 years ago was deciphering Old Scots - I had such fun with it even though at times it was near impossible to figure out!
December 24th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Like your composition and the old fashion inkt pen.
December 24th, 2020
