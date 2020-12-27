Previous
Next
Glow by gaf005
Photo 1025

Glow

After last night's fierce winds and torrential rain it all cleared up today for a beautiful afternoon, but the clouds gathered again for a dramatic sunset over Westham church.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise