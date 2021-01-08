Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1037
Defence
This speaks to me of the sheer raw strength needed to withstand the power of the sea. I was also fascinated by the intersecting lines in multiple directions.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1037
photos
59
followers
69
following
284% complete
View this month »
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
8th January 2021 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close