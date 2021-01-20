Previous
Going, going, gone! by gaf005
Photo 1049

Going, going, gone!

Not many people were walking on the seafront today with the wind howling and the intermittent rain lashing us, but for the intrepid windsurfers it was ideal conditions, even if the surging waves defeated their skills at times.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
