Photo 1054
Vista
On a sunny but freezing cold afternoon the stunning view over the South Downs from Butts Brow reveals a chalk quarry with Arlington reservoir in the distance.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
25th January 2021 5:12pm
