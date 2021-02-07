Sign up
Soft as a Brush
A day of light snow which didn't settle, along with receiving my covid jab (hurrah!), afforded few photographic opportunities so I raided my wife's art box and was pleased with this result.
7th February 2021
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
7th February 2021 9:59pm
